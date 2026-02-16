Dolphins Releasing G James Daniels

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Dolphins are releasing G James Daniels.

Per OverTheCap.com, Miami will take on $4.8 million in dead cap by releasing Daniels. Should they designate him as a post-June 1st release, they would only take on $1.2 million of that dead cap hit in 2026, which would create $2.4 million in 2026 cap space.

Daniels only played in three snaps for the Dolphins in 2025 after suffering a pectoral injury in Week 1.

Daniels, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.9 million rookie contract that included $3,930,576 guaranteed.

Daniels was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $26 million contract with the Steelers.

He’s played out the final year of that deal and made a base salary of $8.25 million in 2024. He became an unrestricted free agents this offseason and signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Dolphins.

In 2025, Daniels made one start for the Dolphins at right guard.