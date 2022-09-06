Dolphins Releasing LB Brennan Scarlett From IR With Injury Settlement

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins and LB Brennan Scarlett have reached an injury settlement that will see him be released from injured reserve.

Jackson adds that this move will allow him to play this season, possibly for the Dolphins, as he is expected to be healthy midway through the season.

He could have missed the entire year on injured reserve if not for being released with the settlement.

Scarlett, 28, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford back in 2016. He managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury before being activated later on.

Scarlett signed a one-year extension worth $3.75 million with the Texans in 2019. He signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins as a free agent in 2021.

In 2021, Scarlett appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and recorded 16 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks, and one pass deflection.