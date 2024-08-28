Dolphins Releasing OL Jack Driscoll

According to Mike Garafolo, the Dolphins are releasing OL Jack Driscoll after keeping him on the 53-man roster yesterday.

He was a valuable reserve for the Eagles the past few seasons and can play both guard and tackle.

Driscoll, 26, was drafted in the fourth round out of Auburn by the Eagles in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.789 million rookie deal that included a $494,400 signing bonus.

In 2023, Driscoll appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and made one start.