Dolphins Request Interview With Chargers Assistant GM Chad Alexander For GM Opening

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Dolphins are requesting an interview with Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander for their GM opening.

Here’s a current list of candidates for the Dolphins’ GM vacancy:

Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers VP of Player Personnel GM Tariq Ahmad (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams (Requested)

(Requested) Rams assistant GM John McKay (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers assistant GM RJ Gillen (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander (Requested)

Alexander started his executive career with the Ravens as a Player Personnel Assistant back in 1999. He held that role until 2003 before being promoted to Area Scout. From there, he held the role of Assistant Director of Player Personnel until 2019.

The Jets hired him as Director of Player Personnel in 2019 and was there until last offseason when he accepted a role as Assistant General Manager for the Chargers.