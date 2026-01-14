Dolphins Request Interview With Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins have requested permission to interview Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile for their head coaching vacancy.

This past year was Campanile’s first as a coordinator and he turned some heads. He’s a high-energy coach who also had a stint with the Dolphins at one point.

Here’s where Miami’s coaching search stands so far:

Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard (Requested)

(Requested) Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Requested)

(Requested) Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile (Requested)

Campanile, 43, played college football at Rutgers and spent a few years coaching high school football in New Jersey before returning to Rutgers as a defensive assistant in 2012.

He moved up to TE coach and also coached the receivers before taking a job with Boston College in 2016 as the DB coach. He was hired as Michigan’s LB coach in 2019 and left for the same role with the Dolphins from 2020-2023.

Green Bay hired him for the 2024 season as the LB coach/run game coordinator. The Jaguars then hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2025.

In 2025, the Jaguars defense ranked No. 8 in scoring and No. 11 in total defense, including No. 1 against the run and No. 21 against the pass.