Dolphins Rule Out LT Terron Armstead With Knee Injury

The Dolphins ruled out LT Terron Armstead from Sunday’s game against the Browns due to a knee injury.

Armstead, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He finished the final year of his five-year, $65 million contract and made a base salary of just over $1 million in 2021 following a restructuring.

He then tested the open market as a free agent in 2022 and signed a five-year deal worth $75 million with the Dolphins.

Armstead is slated to make base salaries of $13.25 million and $13.3 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Armstead appeared in and started 14 games for the Dolphins at left tackle.

We will have more news on Armstead as it becomes available.