Dolphins Rule Out LT Terron Armstead With Pectoral Injury

The Dolphins ruled out veteran LT Terron Armstead due to a pectoral injury on Sunday.

Armstead, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He just finished the final year of his five-year, $65 million contract and made a base salary of just over $1 million in 2021 following a restructure.

He then tested the open market as a free agent and signed a five-year deal worth $75 million with the Dolphins.

In 2022, Armstead has appeared in and started 10 games for the Dolphins at left tackle.

