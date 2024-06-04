Dolphins Sign Five Draft Picks Including Fourth-Round RB Jaylen Wright

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed five of their draft picks today.

The list includes:

Fifth-round OLB Mohamed Kamara Sixth-round S Patrick McMorris Sixth-round WR Malik Washington Seventh-round WR Tahj Washington Fourth-round RB Jaylen Wright

Here’s where the Dolphins stand in terms of signing their 2024 draft class:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Chop Robinson DE 2 Patrick Paul OT 4 Jaylen Wright RB Signed 5 Mohamed Kamara DE Signed 6 Malik Washington WR Signed 6 Patrick McMorris S Signed 7 Tahj Washington WR Signed

Wright, 21, started one season at Tennessee but led the team in rushing his final two seasons. He decided to forego his remaining eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Dolphins drafted Wright in the fourth round with the No. 120 pick after trading a future third-rounder for the selection. Wright is projected to sign a four-year, $4.78 million rookie contract that includes a $760,020 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Wright rushed 368 times for 3,297 yards (6.2 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, adding 30 receptions for 171 yards in 34 games.