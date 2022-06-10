Dolphins Sign Fourth-Round WR Erik Ezukanma, Wrap Up Draft Class

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that they’ve signed fourth-round WR Erik Ezukanma to a rookie contract. 

The Dolphins have now signed their entire 2022 draft class:

Rd Player Pos. Note
3 Channing Tindall LB Signed
4 Erik Ezukanma WR Signed
7 Cameron Goode LB Signed
7 Skylar Thompson QB Signed

 

Ezukanma, 22, was a three-year starter at Texas Tech. The Dolphins selected him with the No. 125 overall pick in the fourth round.

Ezukanma is projected to sign a four-year, $4,384,990 contract that includes a $724,990 signing bonus.

During his college career at Texans Tech, Ezukanma caught 138 passes for 2,165 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 35 games.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply