Dolphins Sign Fourth-Round WR Erik Ezukanma, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Miami Dolphins announced Friday that they’ve signed fourth-round WR Erik Ezukanma to a rookie contract.

The Dolphins have now signed their entire 2022 draft class:

Rd Player Pos. Note 3 Channing Tindall LB Signed 4 Erik Ezukanma WR Signed 7 Cameron Goode LB Signed 7 Skylar Thompson QB Signed

Ezukanma, 22, was a three-year starter at Texas Tech. The Dolphins selected him with the No. 125 overall pick in the fourth round.

Ezukanma is projected to sign a four-year, $4,384,990 contract that includes a $724,990 signing bonus.

During his college career at Texans Tech, Ezukanma caught 138 passes for 2,165 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 35 games.