Dolphins Sign S Major Burns Among Three Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed S Major Burns to a contract.

In correspondence, the Dolphins have released OL Kion Smith and waived OT Carter Warren with an injury designation.

Burns, 24, was a four-star recruit and the 23rd-ranked safety in the 2020 recruiting class out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He committed to Georgia but transferred to LSU after just one year.

In his collegiate career, Burns appeared in 45 games over five years at Georgia and LSU. He recorded 208 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, nine passes defended and a forced fumble.