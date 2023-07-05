Dolphins Sign Second-Round CB Cam Smith

The Miami Dolphins have officially signed No. 51 overall pick CB Cam Smith to a rookie contract, according to the team.

He’s the final member of Miami’s four-player 2023 draft class to sign.

Smith, 22, was a three-year starter at South Carolina.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL CB A.J. Bouye.

The Dolphins drafted him in the second round with the No. 51 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $7,028,424 rookie contract that includes a $2,111,581 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,277,895 in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Smith appeared in 33 games and made 19 starts. He recorded 91 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, six interceptions, and 24 pass deflections.