Dolphins Sign TE Chris Myarick, Place Rookie TE Jalin Conyers On IR

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed TE Chris Myarick to a contract.

In correspondence, the Dolphins have placed TE Jalin Conyers on injured reserve.

Myarick, 29, caught on with the Dolphins after going undrafted out of Temple back in 2019. He failed to make the 53-man roster and was added to the practice squad. Myarick later signed a futures deal with the team but was eventually waived.

The Giants later signed Myarick to their practice squad before elevating him to their active roster and eventually waiving him in January. Two days later, he was signed by the Bengals practice squad.

Myarick returned to the Giants on a futures contract last year and spent most of the season on the roster before being waived and re-signed to the practice squad late in the season. New York brought him back on a futures contract before placing him on injured reserve.

From there, the Jaguars signed Myarick back in August 2024 but released him coming out of the preseason. He spent a month on Houston’s practice squad before being let go in October.

In 2022, Myarick appeared in 16 games for the Giants and caught seven passes for 65 yards receiving and one touchdown.