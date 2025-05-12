Dolphins Signed CB Kendall Sheffield

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday they have signed CB Kendall Sheffield to the 90-man offseason roster.

Roster Move | We have signed CB Kendall Sheffield. pic.twitter.com/zqGlbxV8Ns — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 12, 2025

He’ll compete for a spot on the depth chart at cornerback this offseason.

Sheffield, 28, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.3 million rookie contract when the Falcons waived him prior to the start of the season.

The Texans later claimed Sheffield but waived him with an injury settlement. He finished out the season on the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Sheffield had stints with the 49ers and Titans before landing with the Jets in 2024.

In 2024, Sheffield appeared in six games for the Jets and recorded nine total tackles.