Dolphins Signed DE Derrick McLendon To Practice Squad

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins are signing DE Derrick McLendon to the practice squad.

Miami’s practice squad now includes:

S Jordan Colbert WR Erik Ezukanma DT Jonathan Harris OL Chasen Hines LB Dequan Jackson CB Isaiah Johnson T Bayron Matos (International) CB Nik Needham TE Hayden Rucci WR D’Wayne Eskridge QB Tim Boyle DT Naquan Jones WR Robbie Chosen DE William Bradley-King OT Anderson Hardy RB Deneric Prince DE Derrick McLendon

McLendon, 23, started his career at Florida State before transferring to Colorado for his final season. He signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft but was cut coming out of the preseason.

During his five-year college career, McLendon recorded 75 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble and four recoveries in 50 career games.