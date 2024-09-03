Dolphins Signed DE Derrick McLendon To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins are signing DE Derrick McLendon to the practice squad. 

Dolphins helmet

Miami’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. S Jordan Colbert
  2. WR Erik Ezukanma
  3. DT Jonathan Harris
  4. OL Chasen Hines
  5. LB Dequan Jackson
  6. CB Isaiah Johnson
  7. T Bayron Matos (International)
  8. CB Nik Needham
  9. TE Hayden Rucci
  10. WR D’Wayne Eskridge
  11. QB Tim Boyle
  12. DT Naquan Jones
  13. WR Robbie Chosen
  14. DE William Bradley-King
  15. OT Anderson Hardy
  16. RB Deneric Prince
  17. DE Derrick McLendon

McLendon, 23, started his career at Florida State before transferring to Colorado for his final season. He signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft but was cut coming out of the preseason. 

During his five-year college career, McLendon recorded 75 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble and four recoveries in 50 career games. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply