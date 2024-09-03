Dolphins Signed DE Derrick McLendon To Practice Squad

According to Barry Jackson, the Dolphins are signing DE Derrick McLendon to the practice squad.
Miami’s practice squad now includes:
- S Jordan Colbert
- WR Erik Ezukanma
- DT Jonathan Harris
- OL Chasen Hines
- LB Dequan Jackson
- CB Isaiah Johnson
- T Bayron Matos (International)
- CB Nik Needham
- TE Hayden Rucci
- WR D’Wayne Eskridge
- QB Tim Boyle
- DT Naquan Jones
- WR Robbie Chosen
- DE William Bradley-King
- OT Anderson Hardy
- RB Deneric Prince
- DE Derrick McLendon
McLendon, 23, started his career at Florida State before transferring to Colorado for his final season. He signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft but was cut coming out of the preseason.
During his five-year college career, McLendon recorded 75 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble and four recoveries in 50 career games.
