Dolphins Signed One Dozen Players To Futures Deals

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed 12 players to futures contracts for the 2025 season.

The full list includes:

WR Tarik Black LB William Bradley-King S Jordan Colbert DT Neil Farrell T Ryan Hayes OL Chasen Hines LB Dequan Jackson CB Isaiah Johnson CB Jason Maitre T Bayron Matos LB Derrick McLendon TE Hayden Rucci

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that give players an opportunity to compete for a roster spot through the spring and summer.

Farrell, 26, is a former fourth-round pick to the Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $4.4 million rookie deal through 2025 but was traded to the Chiefs for a 2024 sixth-round pick after training camp in 2023.

Kansas City released Farrell coming out of camp this year and signed him back to the practice squad briefly before releasing him. He signed with Miami’s practice squad in September and has been elevated twice and signed to the active roster once.

In 2024, Farrell has appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and recorded two total tackles.