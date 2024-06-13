Dolphins Signing DL Calais Campbell

The Miami Dolphins are signing DL Calais Campbell, according to Tom Pelissero.

Miami has recently signed DB Marcus Maye as well, attempting to retool their defense in advance of a hopeful playoff run.

Campbell, 37, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2008. He spent nine years in Arizona before signing a four-year, $60 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Jaguars for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars traded Campbell to the Ravens, who later signed him to a two-year deal worth $27 million total with $20 million guaranteed. Campbell was undecided on returning for the 2022 season and wound up signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Ravens in April of 2022.

However, the Ravens released him after one season and he later signed on with the Falcons on a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Campbell appeared in 17 games for the Falcons and recorded 56 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.