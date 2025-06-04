Dolphins Signing DT Ben Stille

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that the Dolphins are signing defensive tackle Ben Stille to a one-year contract.

Stille, 27, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2022 before catching on with the Dolphins. He played both linebacker and defensive tackle for the Cornhuskers and hails from Ashland, Nebraska.

The Browns opted to sign him from Miami’s practice squad back and he was later waived following the draft and claimed by the Cardinals. Stille has been on and off the Cardinals’ roster ever since.

Arizona waived Stille coming out of the preseason this year and re-signed him to the practice squad. However, he was signed away by the Buccaneers to the active roster before being released in late September 2024.

Stille returned to the Cardinals and was brought back on a futures contract before being waived last week.

In 2024, Stille appeared in six games for the Bucs and Cardinals, recording four tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and a pass defense.