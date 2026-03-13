Dolphins Signing EDGE David Ojabo

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Dolphins are signing EDGE David Ojabo to an undisclosed contract on Friday.

Ojabo is worked his way back from a partially torn ACL he suffered ion 2023.

Ojabo, 25, was a second-round pick by Baltimore in the 2022 draft out of Michigan. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $7.909 million dollar rookie deal that included a $2.932 million signing bonus and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2025, David Ojabo appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 16 tackles and a half sack.

During his college career at Michigan, Ojabo appeared in 14 games and recorded 24 tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, a recovery, and three pass deflections over the course of two seasons.