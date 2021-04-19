Dolphins Signing OL D.J. Fluker

Alex Marvez reports that the Miami Dolphins are signing G D.J. Fluker to a contract, per his agent.

Fluker, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $11,402,498 contract before the Chargers elected to pick up his fifth-year option worth $8.821 million for the 2017 season.

The Chargers released him and he later caught on with the Giants for the 2017 season. From there, he signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks in 2018 and returned to Seattle on a two-year deal before being released after 2019.

He later signed a one-year deal with the Ravens for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Fluker appeared in 16 games for the Ravens, making 8 starts for them at guard.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.