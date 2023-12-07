Dolphins Signing OT Austin Jackson To Three-Year, $36M Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are signing OT Austin Jackson to a three-year, $36 million extension.

He adds the deal has a max value of $39 million and includes $20.7 million in guarantees.

It’s a nice payday for Jackson after Miami declined his fifth-year option this offseason. He’s responded with the best year of his career starting at right tackle.

Jackson, 24, was a two-year starter at USC and was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection before being selected with the No. 18 pick in the 2020 draft by the Dolphins.

He’s in the final year of a four-year, $13,640,349 rookie contract that included a $7,480,254 signing bonus. Jackson was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after Miami declined his fifth-year option.

In 2023, Jackson has appeared in 12 games with 12 starts at right tackle for the Dolphins. Pro Football Focus has him graded as the No. 36 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.