Dolphins Signing OT Jackson Carman To Active Roster, Placed CB Cam Smith On IR

The Dolphins announced they are signing OT Jackson Carman to their active roster and placing CB Cam Smith on injured reserve.

They are also signing CB Jason Maitre to the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Carman, 24, was a second-round pick to the Bengals out of Clemson in the 2021 draft. He was let go by Cincinnati after training camp this year and caught on with Miami’s practice squad in September.

Carman has been elevated to the active roster twice before Sunday’s matchup.

In 2024, Carman has appeared in three games for the Dolphins.