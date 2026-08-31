Dolphins Signing QB Mark Gronowski To Practice Squad

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Dolphins are signing QB Mark Gronowski to the practice squad.

The Dolphins were down to one QB on the active roster after cutdowns but they have since traded for Kyle McCord, claimed Brady Cook and brought Gronowski back to the practice squad.

Gronowski, 25, started his career at South Dakota State, transferred to Iowa for a season and ended up redshirting, then returned to South Dakota State. He started three seasons, sandwiching a first-team all-conference selection around two second-team selections.

Gronowski returned to Iowa for the 2025 season as the starting quarterback. He signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 draft. He was among the final roster cuts coming out of camp this year.

In 2025, Gronowski started 13 games and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 1,741 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 130 carries for 545 yards and 16 touchdowns.