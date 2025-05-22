Dolphins Speaking In Past Tense Regarding Jalen Ramsey

The Dolphins have been exploring trades to move on from CB Jalen Ramsey all offseason, and a deal seems to be in the cards in the near future.

Miami DC Anthony Weaver used the past tense multiple times when referring to Ramsey.

“In this game, things change by the day,” Weaver said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I have a tremendous amount of respect of Ramsey. He played very good ball for us but relationships are hard. Both sides have mutually chosen to go the other way. I respect that and wish him nothing but the best.”

Dolphins CB coach Matheiu Araujo used the same past tense when discussing Ramsey and how they plan to move on.

“Look at the guys we got — what a great opportunity to step up because [Ramsey] was a starter that no longer gonna be here,” Araujo said. “So great. Here’s an opportunity to go play ball. This is what every NFL player wants — opportunity — and here’s opportunity. We’re focused on their development, we’re focused on building that culture, we’re focus on the standard upholding every single day.”

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe mentioned he’s spoken with a few people on the situation and was told “nothing was imminent,” but to keep an eye on June 1st as a key deadline so the Dolphins can better handle the resulting dead cap

Most of the buzz up to this point has centered around a potential deal with the Rams, which would allow Ramsey to return to Los Angeles.

Five teams have been linked to Ramsey so far, but he remained with the Dolphins through this past draft.

Ramsey, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season, before he was traded to the Dolphins, later signing a three-year, $72.3 million deal with the team in 2024.

In 2024, Ramsey appeared in and started all 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and defended 11 passes.

We will have more on Ramsey as the news becomes available.