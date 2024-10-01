Dolphins Starting QB Tyler Huntley In Week 5

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel announced Miami will start QB Tyler Huntley for the second straight week, giving him the nod in Week 5 against the Patriots.

“After reviewing the tape, there’s reason for guys to be excited about that. … There were some things to build upon, and we’re excited to do that tomorrow,” McDaniel said via Adam Beasley.

Things didn’t go a whole lot better for Huntley than they did for Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson the week before. Miami was blown out again and dropped to 1-3 on the season.

In his start against the Titans, Huntley completed 14 of 22 pass attempts for 96 yards, adding eight carries for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Huntley, 26, went undrafted out of Utah back in 2020 before catching on with the Ravens. He bounced on and off the practice squad before eventually making his debut replacing QB Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore re-signed Huntley as a restricted free agent back in April of 2023. He joined the Browns as a free agent in 2024 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and rejoined the Ravens on the practice squad.

The Dolphins signed Huntley to their active roster a few weeks ago.

In 2023, Huntley appeared in five games for the Ravens and completed 56.8 percent of his passes for 203 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also recorded 15 rushing attempts for 55 yards.