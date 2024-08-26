Dolphins Starting Three Players On PUP List Including OLB Bradley Chubb

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel announced three players will remain on the PUP list to start the 2024 season, including OLB Bradley Chubb, OL Isaiah Wynn and OLB Cam Goode, per Adam Beasley.

That means all three will miss at least the first four games of the season before they’re eligible to return.

Chubb and Wynn are both starters when healthy. Chubb is rehabbing a torn ACL and Wynn is coming back from a serious quad injury.

McDaniel added no decision has been made about WR Odell Beckham Jr. who is also on the active/PUP list and has yet to practice this summer.

Chubb, 27, was the fifth-overall pick by the Broncos in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $27.271 million fully-guaranteed rookie contract with the Broncos that included a $17.913 million signing bonus.

The Broncos decided to pick up his fifth-year option, which cost Denver $12.716 million for the 2022 season. He was set be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was traded to the Dolphins midseason.

Miami promptly signed him to a new five-year, $110 million deal, which they restructured last offseason to create over $14 million in cap space.

In 2023, Chubb appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins, recording 68 total tackles and 11 sacks.