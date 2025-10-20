Dolphins Sticking With QB Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel told reporters that QB Tua Tagovailoa would remain the starter going forward, per Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Tagovailoa played poorly in the 31-6 loss to the Browns in Week 7 and was benched late in the blowout. However, that seems to be as much to protect his health in a game that was out of hand already.

Things have gone poorly for Tagovailoa this year just as they have for the Dolphins as a whole. The starter has been embattled both with his play on the field and some of his comments off it.

As evidenced by McDaniel fielding questions about Tagovailoa’s job security, there’s rising speculation about the quarterback’s status with the organization. However, Tagovailoa’s $54 million 2026 compensation is already guaranteed, which would make it complicated to move on.

McDaniel’s job security is also coming under a lot of fire but the loss to the Browns isn’t expected to spark a midseason firing as things stand now.

Tagovailoa, 27, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus. He earned a base salary of $1,010,000 in the final year of his deal.

The Dolphins picked up Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option worth $23,171,000 for the 2024 season.

From there, the team re-signed him to a four-year deal worth up to $212 million this offseason that included $167 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Tagovailoa has appeared in seven games for the Dolphins and completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Tagovailoa as the news is available.