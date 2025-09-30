Dolphins Waive CB Cam Smith From Non-Football Illness List

The Miami Dolphins announced they have waived CB Cam Smith from the reserve non-football illness list.

Roster Moves | We have waived CB Cam Smith off the reserve/non-football illness list. pic.twitter.com/pdEQtqLqF8 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2025

The former second-round pick didn’t take a snap this year for Miami and never lived up to his draft capital despite a clear opportunity heading into this season.

Smith, 24, was a three-year starter at South Carolina. The Dolphins drafted him in the second round with the No. 51 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He is in the third year of a four-year, $7,028,424 rookie contract that includes a $2,111,581 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Smith appeared in 33 games and made 19 starts. He recorded 91 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, six interceptions, and 24 pass deflections.

In 2024, Smith appeared in six games for Miami and recorded 16 total tackles.