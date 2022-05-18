Dolphins Waive QB Chris Streveler

The Miami Dolphins announced that they have officially waived QB Chris Streveler on Wednesday.

Roster Moves | We have signed linebacker Melvin Ingram III as an unrestricted free agent from Kansas City and waived quarterback Chris Streveler. pic.twitter.com/C2djF0GfYF — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 18, 2022

Streveler, 26, spent two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL after playing college football at South Dakota. After leading Winnipeg to a Grey Cup title, the team released him to allow him to pursue NFL opportunities.

Streveler caught on with the Cardinals in 2019 and played for them for the past two seasons before being let go and subsequently joining the Ravens’ practice squad. The Dolphins signed him to a futures deal in February.

In 2021, Streveler appeared in two games for the Cardinals completing six of his nine attempts for 36 yards. He also carried the ball three times for a total of six yards.