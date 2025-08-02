Dolphins Worked Out Five Offensive Linemen

The Miami Dolphins officially brought in five free agent offensive linemen for tryouts on Saturday.

The full list includes:

Hubbard recently worked for the Buccaneers a few weeks ago.

Hubbard, 34, signed on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of UAB back in 2013. He spent his first year on the practice squad before returning to the team on two consecutive one-year contracts.

He signed a five-year, $36.5 million contract with the Browns in March of 2018. In 2020, he and the team reworked that deal to make him a free agent in 2022.

After returning to the Browns on a one-year deal for the 2022 season, Hubbard signed a one-year contract with the Titans in 2023 before joining the 49ers in 2024.

In 2024, Hubbard played in eight games with three starts for the 49ers.