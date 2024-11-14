Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Electing Not To Have Wrist Surgery For Now

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill has decided against wrist surgery and plans to play through the injury for now.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously reported Hill has a torn ligament in his wrist that he played through in Week 10 against the Rams despite being questionable.

Hill, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over the next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees.

In 2024, Hill has appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and caught 37 passes on 60 targets for 462 yards receiving and two touchdowns.