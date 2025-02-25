Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Underwent Wrist Surgery

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel told reporters on Tuesday at the Combine that WR Tyreek Hill had surgery to repair ligament damage in his left wrist, per Cameron Wolfe.

McDaniel explained that Hill’s wrist was not broken and the plan is for him to resume catching the football in the summer near training camp.

Hill will focus on running and recovering during the spring.

Hill’s future in Miami has been in question after he opened the door to moving on after the regular season. Hill has since said he is taking “full accountability” for his comments in January when saying he wanted to do “what’s best for my career.”

Hill, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed. The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed. He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over the next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees. In 2024, Hill appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and caught 81 passes for 959 yards receiving and six touchdowns to go along with eight rushes for 53 yards.