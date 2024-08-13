Eagles Activate DB Cooper DeJean From NFI List

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have activated second-round DB Cooper DeJean from the non-football injury list.

DB Cooper DeJean has been activated from the Non-Football Injury List. pic.twitter.com/8FKal3r4Lq — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 13, 2024

He has yet to practice during training camp but will make his debut today. DeJean was limited during the pre-draft process while recovering from a broken leg, then injured his hamstring before camp opened.

DeJean, 21, was a two-time first-team All-Big-10 selection in his sophomore and junior seasons. He was a unanimous All-American his junior year at Iowa. He also set the single-season record at Iowa for interceptions returned for a touchdown at three.

The Eagles drafted DeJean with the No. 40 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $9,283,618 contract that includes a $3,571,720 signing bonus and will carry a $1,687,930 cap figure for the 2024 season.

Throughout his three-year career at Iowa, DeJean appeared in 30 games for the Hawkeyes and recorded 120 total tackles, including five tackles for loss to go along with 20 passes defended, seven interceptions, and three touchdowns. He also added another touchdown on special teams as a kick returner.