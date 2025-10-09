Eagles Activate LB Nakobe Dean Among Moves For Thursday Night

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have activated LB Nakobe Dean from the PUP list in time for him to make his debut against the Giants in tonight’s game.

We are activating Nakobe Dean from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. We are also elevating Gabe Hall for the game. pic.twitter.com/lKK3uyQY4t — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 9, 2025

The team also elevated DT Gabe Hall from the practice squad to the active roster.

Dean, 24, was a two-year starter at Georgia and was a unanimous All-American selection, earned first-team All-SEC honors, and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2021.

The Eagles selected Dean in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $5,186,894, including a signing bonus of $952,286.

In 2024, Dean appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and recorded 128 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries, one interception, and four pass deflections.