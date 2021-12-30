Eagles Activate LB Shaun Bradley From COVID-19 List

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Eagles announced they have activated LB Shaun Bradley from the COVID-19 list. 

Bradley, 24, was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round out of Temple in 2020. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract that included a $171,420 signing bonus. 

In 2020, Bradley has appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and recorded 14 total tackles with one pass deflection. 

