Eagles Activate LB Shaun Bradley From COVID-19 List

The Eagles announced they have activated LB Shaun Bradley from the COVID-19 list.
Bradley, 24, was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round out of Temple in 2020. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract that included a $171,420 signing bonus.
In 2020, Bradley has appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and recorded 14 total tackles with one pass deflection.
