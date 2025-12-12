Eagles Activate LS Charley Hughlett From IR

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they activated LS Charley Hughlett from injured reserve on Friday.

We have activated LS Charley Hughlett from Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/168r4Pxm9b — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 12, 2025

Hughlett was placed on injured reserve at the end of September.

Hughlett, 35, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of UCF back in 2012. He lasted just over a year in Dallas before he was cut loose after the 2013 draft. He has bounced around a bit with the Patriots, Jaguars and Chiefs before the Browns signed him to their active roster in 2014.

He finished a six-year deal with Cleveland signed back in 2017 and signed to a four-year extension through 2026 in October 2022. The Browns cut him loose last offseason and he caught on with the Eagles.

In 2025, Hughlett has appeared in four games for the Eagles.