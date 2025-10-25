Eagles Activate WR Darius Cooper From IR

The Philadelphia Eagles officially activated WR Darius Cooper (shoulder) from Injured Reserve on Saturday ahead of their game against the Giants.

Cooper was officially designated to return from injured reserve a few days ago, so it was clear he was being activated at some point in the near future.

Cooper, 23, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Tarleton State following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was placed on injured reserve in September with a shoulder injury.

In 2025, Cooper has appeared in three games for the Eagles.