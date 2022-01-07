Eagles Activating C Jason Kelce From COVID List

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Friday that they have activated C Jason Kelce from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Roster Move: Eagles have activated C Jason Kelce from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/G1C4hOMNsM — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 7, 2022

Kelce, 34, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2011. He was entering the sixth year of his seven-year, $40.11 million contract when he agreed to an extension with the Eagles in 2019 that paid him an annual salary of $11 million.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Eagles worth up to $12 million in March of 2021.

In 2021, Kelce has appeared in and started 16 games for the Eagles at center.