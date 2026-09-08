Eagles ‘All Over’ 2027 Class Of Quarterbacks

An NFL GM for a different team told Jason La Canfora that the Eagles have already been doing a ton of homework on the 2027 class of quarterbacks.

“[They] are all over these quarterbacks,” the GM was quoted as saying.

It’s an interesting nugget given there are some questions about the Eagles’ quarterback situation moving forward. There was friction last year between Jalen Hurts and some members of the offense as that side of the ball stagnated.

That prompted the Eagles to dramatically revamp their scheme, hiring new OC Sean Mannion. How he and Hurts mesh will be one of the biggest stories of the 2026 season, as Mannion’s offense will be a lot different than anything Hurts has run so far.

If it doesn’t go well, it’ll be interesting to see how the Eagles proceed. Hurts is under contract through the 2028 season and theoretically could be up for an updated contract extension this coming offseason.

The Eagles also are aggressive when it comes to keeping the pipeline of quarterbacks stocked. They took Hurts in the second round when they already had QB Carson Wentz, a former first-round pick who had an MVP-caliber season under his belt. Philadelphia has four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster right now.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman recently said Hurts isn’t on the hot seat and threw his support behind him and HC Nick Sirianni.

“I think the bottom line for us, in the position we’re in, and really for all our fan base, is winning football games,” Roseman said, via PFT. “And all [Hurts] does is win football games, and that includes our head coach as well. For me, the barometer is winning football games. In terms of what Jalen does, he’s another guy with a tremendous track record. All he does is go out and play good football. Really excited to have him as our quarterback, excited about this season and what we have going forward, and I know there are a lot of fan bases out there that would love the results we’ve had with him as our starting quarterback.”

Hurts, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles out of Oklahoma in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie contract with a $1,941,943 signing bonus.

Hurts was scheduled to make a base salary of $1.3 million in 2023 in the final year of that deal when he signed a five-year, $255 million extension.

In 2025, Hurts appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and completed 64.8 percent of his pass attempts for 3,224 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed 105 times for 421 yards and eight more touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Eagles’ quarterback situation as the news is available.