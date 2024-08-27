Eagles Announce Final Roster Cuts

According to Zach Berman, the Eagles announced their initial 53-man roster Tuesday which came with a plethora of roster moves.

The following is a list of players who Philadelphia released:

The Eagles also waived the following players:

In addition, the Eagles also placed S Sydney Brown on the PUP list and TE Albert Okwuegbunam and WR Ainias Smith on the injured reserve.

Campbell, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Ohio State during the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out of the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $4.7 million with $2.7 million guaranteed.

Campbell played out his rookie contract and caught on with the Giants last offseason. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Campbell appeared in 12 games for the Giants and recorded 20 receptions for 104 yards (5.2 YPC) and no touchdowns. He also recorded eight kickoff returns for 191 yards (23.9 YPR).