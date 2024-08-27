Eagles Announce Final Roster Cuts

According to Zach Berman, the Eagles announced their initial 53-man roster Tuesday which came with a plethora of roster moves.
The following is a list of players who Philadelphia released:
- LB Oren Burks
- WR Parris Campbell
- OL Nick Gates
- QB Will Grier
- OL Matt Hennessy
- CB Parry Nickerson
- OLB Julian Okwara
- WR John Ross
- OL Max Scharping
- OL Brett Toth
The Eagles also waived the following players:
- OL Gottlieb Ayedze
- T Anim Dankwah
- RB Tyrion Davis-Price
- TE Kevin Foelsch
- DT Gabe Hall
- WR Jacob Harris
- WR Griffin Hebert
- DE Tarron Jackson
- TE E.J. Jenkins
- CB Josh Jobe
- OLB Terrell Lewis
- C Dylan McMahon
- CB Zech McPhearson
- RB Kendall Milton
- DT P.J. Mustipher
- WR Joseph Ngata
- RB Lew Nichols
- OL Jason Poe
- TE Armani Rogers
- S Andre Sam
- LB Brandon Smith
- CB Shon Stephens
- S Caden Sterns
- T Laekin Vakalahi
- WR Austin Watkins
In addition, the Eagles also placed S Sydney Brown on the PUP list and TE Albert Okwuegbunam and WR Ainias Smith on the injured reserve.
Campbell, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Ohio State during the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out of the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $4.7 million with $2.7 million guaranteed.
Campbell played out his rookie contract and caught on with the Giants last offseason. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for the 2024 season.
In 2023, Campbell appeared in 12 games for the Giants and recorded 20 receptions for 104 yards (5.2 YPC) and no touchdowns. He also recorded eight kickoff returns for 191 yards (23.9 YPR).
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!