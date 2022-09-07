Eagles Announce Four Practice Squad Moves, Including Signing TE Dalton Keene

The Eagles announced four practice squad moves on Wednesday, including signing WR Auden Tate and TE Dalton Keene while releasing QB Reid Sinnett and RB La’Mical Perine in corresponding moves.

Practice squad: Eagles have signed TE Dalton Keene and WR Auden Tate and released RB La'Mical Perine and QB Reid Sinnett. pic.twitter.com/uvFlZn7GCg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 7, 2022

The following is an updated list reflecting the Eagles practice squad:

WR Devon Allen

OL Kayode Awosika

RB Kennedy Brooks

WR Deon Cain

S Andre Chachere

OL Le’Raven Clark

WR Britain Covey

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

DE Matt Leo (international)

TE Noah Togiai

OL Cameron Tom

DT Marvin Wilson

LB Davion Taylor

DB Mac McCain

WR Auden Tate

TE Dalton Keene

Tate, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati.

The Falcons signed Tate to a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Tate appeared in seven games for the Bengals, recording three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Keene, 23, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft after the Patriots traded up to get him.

He signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including an $832,294 signing bonus but was cut loose earlier this month.

In 2020, Keene appeared in six games and caught three passes for 16 yards receiving.