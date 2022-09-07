Eagles Announce Four Practice Squad Moves, Including Signing TE Dalton Keene

The Eagles announced four practice squad moves on Wednesday, including signing WR Auden Tate and TE Dalton Keene while releasing QB Reid Sinnett and RB La’Mical Perine in corresponding moves.
Practice squad: Eagles have signed TE Dalton Keene and WR Auden Tate and released RB La'Mical Perine and QB Reid Sinnett. pic.twitter.com/uvFlZn7GCg
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 7, 2022
The following is an updated list reflecting the Eagles practice squad:
- WR Devon Allen
- OL Kayode Awosika
- RB Kennedy Brooks
- WR Deon Cain
- S Andre Chachere
- OL Le’Raven Clark
- WR Britain Covey
- LB Christian Elliss
- CB Mario Goodrich
- DE Matt Leo (international)
- TE Noah Togiai
- OL Cameron Tom
- DT Marvin Wilson
- LB Davion Taylor
- DB Mac McCain
- WR Auden Tate
- TE Dalton Keene
Tate, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati.
The Falcons signed Tate to a one-year deal for the 2022 season.
In 2021, Tate appeared in seven games for the Bengals, recording three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown.
Keene, 23, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft after the Patriots traded up to get him.
He signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including an $832,294 signing bonus but was cut loose earlier this month.
In 2020, Keene appeared in six games and caught three passes for 16 yards receiving.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!