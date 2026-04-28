Eagles Assistant GM Alec Halaby Stepping Down After 17 Years

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports Eagles GM Alec Halaby is stepping away from the organization after 17 years to start a new professional chapter in his career.

Halaby offered the following statement after stepping down:

“I am deeply grateful to the Eagles organization, especially Jeffrey and Howie, for giving me a chance to work in the game I love. Jeffrey’s stewardship has created a first-class organization. Howie has been a mentor to me from day one, for which I am greatly appreciative. It has been a rare privilege to contribute to building championship teams for the city of Philadelphia. The experience has been enriched by a set of special relationships with front office colleagues, coaches, and players. Football has been a core part of my life for as long as I can remember; that won’t change. Nevertheless, after 17 years in Philadelphia, I’ve decided to step away to start a new professional chapter. It has been a wonderful journey. Go Birds.”

Eagles EVP and GM Howie Roseman had the following to say about Halaby:

“Alec has been a huge part of out success, and a close friend. Although I am sad to see him leave the organization, I am excited to see what he does next. Whatever direction he decides to go, I have no doubt he is going to have great success. On behalf of the entire organization, I wish him the absolute best.”

Halaby spent 17 years with the Eagles, starting as an intern with their football operations in 2007 and 2009 before becoming a player personnel analyst with the team from 2010-2011. He then served as a special assistant to the general manager from 2012-2015.

In 2016, Halaby was promoted to vice president of football operations and strategy and stayed in that role through 2021. He was named assistant GM in 2022 and worked directly under GM Howie Roseman for four seasons.

We will have more news on the Jets’ GM search as it becomes available.