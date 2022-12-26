Eagles CB Avonte Maddox Out Indefinitely With Toe Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, Eagles CB Avonte Maddox is out indefinitely with a significant toe injury he suffered in Week 16.

It’s the second dose of bad news for Philadelphia after RT Lane Johnson was ruled out with an abdominal injury. The good news is the Eagles likely will have a first-round playoff bye to give their players time to get healthy.

Maddox, 26, was a fourth-round pick by the Eagles out of Pittsburgh back in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He played out a four-year, $3,085,914 rookie contract with the Eagles, that included a $625,914 signing bonus, $625,914 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $771,479.

Maddox later agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million extension that includes $13.3 million in guaranteed money and will keep him in Philadelphia through 2024.

In 2022, Maddox appeared in nine games for the Eagles, recording 43 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, one recovery, one interception and three pass deflections.