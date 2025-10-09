Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that CB Quinyon Mitchell has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.
This is a huge blow to Philadelphia’s defense as Mitchell as emerged as one of the premier defenders on the perimeter in his short time in the NFL.
Mitchell, 24, was named second-team All-American in 2023 and was first-team All-MAC in both 2022 and 2023. The Eagles selected him with the No. 22 pick in the 2024 draft.
He’s in the second year of a four-year, $14,536,916 contract that includes a $7,392,302 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
In 2025, Mitchell has appeared in five games for the Eagles and has 24 total tackles, seven passes defended and a fumble recovery.
