Eagles Claim DL Byron Young Off Waivers From Raiders

According to Tom Pelissero, the Eagles claimed DL Byron Young off of waivers from the Raiders on Thursday.

Young, 23, was named Second-team All-SEC in 2022 for the Crimson Tide. The Raiders selected him with the No. 70 pick in the third round of the 2023 draft.

He was entering the second year of a four-year, $5,668,710 rookie contract when he was cut loose by Las Vegas.

During his four years at Alabama, Young appeared in 45 games and recorded 130 tackles, seven and a half sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

In 2023, Young appeared in six games for the Raiders and recorded four tackles.