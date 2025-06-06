Eagles Cut UDFA WR Ife Adeyi

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they waived undrafted WR Ife Adeyi on Friday.

We've claimed RB Keilan Robinson and waived WR Ife Adeyi. pic.twitter.com/IpkJx384Yk — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 6, 2025

Philadelphia signed him to his first NFL contract earlier this week.

Adeyi played six years at Sam Houston State. He earned All-WAC second team honors in 2021 and All-Southland Conference second team honors in 2020.

During his college career, Adeyi appeared in 54 games and recorded 164 receptions for 2,312 yards (14.1 YPC) and 19 touchdowns, to go along with 36 rushing attempts for 306 yards (8.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.