Eagles Cut WR John Ross, Signed FB Khari Blasingame

The Philadelphia Eagles have cut WR John Ross from the practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.

To take his place, the team signed FB Khari Blasingame.

Ross, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $17.11 million which included a signing bonus of $10.58 million.

He was in the final year of his rookie contract in 2020 after Cincinnati declined his fifth-year option. The Giants signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million deal in 2021.

Ross wound up sitting out the entire 2022 season but signed with the Chiefs on a futures deal at the beginning of 2023. The Chiefs placed him on the retired list during the summer and later cut him.

He then went on to sign with the Eagles in May 2024 before being cut from their roster ahead of the season and re-joining the practice squad.

In 2024, Ross has appeared in one game for the Eagles and caught one pass on two targets for six yards.

Blasingame, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Vanderbilt before later signing a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Vikings, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Vikings later re-signed Blasingame to their practice squad, but the Titans signed him to their active roster in 2019. From there, Blasingame returned to the Titans on one-year deals for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Blasingame returned to the Bears in 2022 and later signed a two-year extension with the team. However, he was cut earlier this season and has bounced on and off the practice squad.

In 2024, Blasingame has appeared in two games for the Bears.