Eagles Designate LB Azeez Ojulari To Return From IR

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they’ve designated LB Azeez Ojulari to return from injured reserve.

We have opened the practice window for LB Azeez Ojulari.

This opens Ojulari’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Ojulari, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He finished a four-year, $6,774,908 rookie contract with New York and caught on with the Eagles as an unrestricted free agent last offseason.

He signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Philadelphia and is in line to be an unrestricted free agent, once again.

In 2025, Ojulari appeared in three games for the Eagles and recorded six tackles and one tackle for loss.