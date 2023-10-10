Eagles Designate LB Nakobe Dean To Return From IR

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have designated LB Nakobe Dean to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

He went down in Week 1 with a foot injury.

Dean, 22, was a two-year starter at Georgia and was a unanimous All-American selection, earned first-team All-SEC honors, and won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker in 2021.

The Eagles selected Dean in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $5,186,894 and including a signing bonus of $952,286.

In 2023, Dean has appeared in one game for the Eagles and recorded seven total tackles.