Eagles Designate OL Willie Lampkin To Return From IR

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they’ve designated OL Willie Lampkin to return from injured reserve.

We have opened the practice window for G/C Willie Lampkin. pic.twitter.com/fnsRGnyCNo — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 6, 2025

Lampkin has gained a bit of a cult following after an impressive preseason with the Rams. He went undrafted this past spring because he’s dramatically below the typical size standards for NFL offensive linemen at just 5-11 and 270 pounds.

Los Angeles waived him with an injury designation, leading to him being claimed by the Eagles and reverting to their injured reserve. Teams rarely claim players who have been waived with injury designations.

Lampkin, 23, started his college career at Coastal Carolina before transferring to North Carolina for his final two seasons. He was All-Sun Belt in his first three seasons, including first-team his final year, and was a first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2024.

After not being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Lampkin signed with the Rams in May but was among their final roster cuts. The Eagles quickly claimed him and placed him on injured reserve.

During his college career, Lampkin made 52 starts at guard, left tackle and center.