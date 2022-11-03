Eagles Elevate DT Marvin Wilson For Thursday Night Football

According to Zach Berman, the Eagles are elevating DT Marvin Wilson from the practice squad ahead of Thursday’s game.

Wilson, 24, signed with the Browns after going undrafted in 2021 out of Florida State but was waived coming out of the preseason. He signed on with the Eagles’ practice squad in September of last year.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in one game for the Eagles and recorded three tackles.

During his four-year career at Florida State, Wilson totaled 109 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a recovery, and five pass deflections over the course of 34 games.